FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Actelion CEO says has received no takeover approaches
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 21, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

Actelion CEO says has received no takeover approaches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Actelion has received no takeover bids from interested parties, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Analysts have in the past touted Actelion as a potential takeover target, since its healthy pipeline drugs to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension could draw U.S. bidders seeking to lower their tax bill by moving their tax base to Switzerland, a tactic known as inversion.

But last month’s rule changes by the U.S. Treasury Department aimed at curtailing such deals has prompted several pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie, to ditch original M&A plans.

Asked by Reuters whether Actelion has been approached by any interested parties, the company’s Chief Executive Jean-Paul Clozel said, “No.”

Speaking after Actelion published third-quarter results that beat expectations, Clozel said the biotech firm wanted to increase shareholder returns and grow ahead of the market at the same time.

Reporting by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.