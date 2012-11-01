FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Active Network expects weak fourth-quarter revenue; shares plunge
#Global Markets
November 1, 2012 / 9:31 PM / 5 years ago

Active Network expects weak fourth-quarter revenue; shares plunge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Active Network Inc ACTV.N, which makes software for event management and online registrations, reported third-quarter revenue below analysts’ expectations and forecast a weak current quarter, sending its shares down 31 percent in extended trading.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue of between $93 million and $97 million, below analysts’ estimates of $102 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Active’s net loss for the third quarter widened to $6 million, or 10 cents per share, from $1.4 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 5 cents per share. Revenue rose 22 percent to $109.2 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 5 cents per share on revenue of $110.4 million.

Shares of the San Diego-based company were down $2.89 at $6.40 in aftermarket trading. The stock closed at $9.29 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
