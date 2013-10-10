FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi to finalize Activision sale around October 15
October 10, 2013 / 5:49 PM / 4 years ago

Vivendi to finalize Activision sale around October 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman holding a young girl in her arms is silhouetted as she walks past the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate Vivendi's headquarters in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Vivendi (VIV.PA) said it expected to finalize the disposal of most of its stake in video games group Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O) in the coming days after the Delaware Supreme Court swept aside a lower court order blocking the $8.2 billion deal.

“Vivendi announced today that it expects to complete the sale of the majority of its interest in Activision Blizzard on or about October 15,” Vivendi said in a statement on Thursday.

“This announcement was made after the Delaware Supreme Court lifted a preliminary injunction previously imposed on this transaction.”

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
