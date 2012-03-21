FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Actuant profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 21, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 6 years

Actuant profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Actuant Corp’s (ATU.N) quarterly profit beat analyst estimates, helped by a strong demand in its industrial and energy businesses, and the diversified manufacturer raised its full-year earnings forecast.

The company, which makes wire and pipeline connectors, switches, transformers and cables, now expects full-year earnings of $1.98 to $2.08 per share, up from its earlier expectations of $1.85 to $2.05.

However, Actuant narrowed its full-year sales outlook to between $1.60 billion and $1.63 billion, citing euro’s weakness.

Actuant was earlier expecting sales of $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting full-year earnings of $2.00 a share, before special items, on revenue of $1.60 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter ended February 29, Actuant’s net income from continuing operations rose to $32.2 million, or 43 cents a share, from $22.1 million, or 30 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales rose 14 percent to $378 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 38 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $368.5 million.

Actuant’s energy segment -- which accounted for 20 percent of the total sales in 2011 -- increased 28 percent to $79 million from a year ago, reflecting higher demand across its primary markets.

Sales at company’s industrial business rose 11 percent to $98 million as strong demand continued across all its end-markets and geographies. It accounted for 27 percent of the total sales in 2011.

Shares of the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company closed at $28.65 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.