FDA approves AcuFocus' corneal implant

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AcuFocus Inc’s corneal implant to improve vision in patients with presbyopia, an age-related eye disorder.

The device, KAMRA inlay, is the first implantable device to correct vision in patients who have not had cataract surgery, the FDA said in a statement on Friday.

Presbyopia is a condition associated with aging in which the eye is unable to focus clearly on near objects.

KAMRA inlay, an opaque ring shaped device implanted on the cornea using laser, improves the ability to see near objects more clearly.

The results from clinical trials showed that 83.5 pct of 478 patients had a better vision clarity of 20/40 in 12 months.

The FDA, however, warned that the device should not to be used in patients who have had cataract surgery or those who have severe dry eye disease.

Presbia PLC is also developing a similar corneal implant, which is being tested in late-stage trials. The company went public earlier this year.