FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pfizer to return rights to three Acura products
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 27, 2012 / 10:10 PM / in 5 years

Pfizer to return rights to three Acura products

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The entrance of Pfizer World headquaters in New York City, August 31, 2003. ECONM REUTERS/Jeff Christensen JC

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc will return three products it was developing using Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc’s abuse-resistant technology, Acura said on Friday.

The license termination, which concerns three clinical-stage products using Acura’s Aversion technology, will be effective a year from Thursday, when Pfizer notified the company.

“We will evaluate our strategy for these products (being returned) over the coming months, including possible partnering with alternative strategic partners,” Acura chief executive Bob Jones said in a statement.

The pharmaceutical giant will retain rights to Oxecta -- a pain management pill that also uses Acura’s technology -- which is already on the market, Acura said.

Pfizer will return all assets and regulatory and clinical responsibility related to the three drugs, MacKay Jimeson, a spokesman for Pfizer, told Reuters via email.

Acura had received an aggregate of $78.5 million in payments from Pfizer as of March 31, under their 2007 license agreement.

It was eligible to receive tiered royalties of 5 percent to 25 percent on combined annual net sales of all products marketed under the agreement.

Acura will earn royalties on Oxecta sales from the first quarter of 2013.

Shares of Palatine, Illinois-based Acura closed at $3.08 on Friday on the Nasdaq. They fell to $2.60 in after-market trade.

Reporting By Pallavi Ail in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.