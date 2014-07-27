FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Connor Healthcare makes takeover offer for New Zealand's Acurity Health
July 27, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

Connor Healthcare makes takeover offer for New Zealand's Acurity Health

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Connor Healthcare Ltd said on Monday that it would make a takeover offer for New Zealand private hospital operator Acurity Health Group Ltd ACY.NZ.

Connor, which is being joined by Austron Ltd and Evolution Healthcare Pty Ltd and already owns 70.7 percent, said it would offer NZ$6.50 a share for the rest of Acurity, a 24 percent premium to its NZ$5.25 closing price on Friday.

The offer values Acurity at NZ$112.2 million ($95.95 million).

($1 = 1.1693 New Zealand Dollars)

Gyles Beckford

