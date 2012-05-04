FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beastie Boys' Adam Yauch has died: official statement
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Music News
May 4, 2012 / 8:15 PM / 5 years ago

Beastie Boys' Adam Yauch has died: official statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Adam Yauch, a founding member of pioneering hip-hop group the Beastie Boys, has died at age 47 of cancer, according to a statement on the band’s website.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm that musician, rapper, activist and director Adam ”MCA“ Yauch, founding member of Beastie Boys ... passed away in his native New York City this morning after a near-three-year battle with cancer,” the statement said.

Back in July 2009, Yauch disclosed that he had been diagnosed with a tumor in his salivary gland and lymph node.

Yauch is survived by his wife, Dechen, and his daughter Tenzin Losel, as well as his parents Frances and Noel Yauch.

Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Eric Beech

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.