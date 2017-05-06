A huge screen shows Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie as he delivers a speech during first business session at Asian Development Bank (ADB)'s annual meeting in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan May 6, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato T

YOKOHAMA, Japan Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie said on Saturday he hopes the Asian Development Bank will strengthen strategic ties with his country's "One Belt One Road" initiative to support development in Asia.

"China hopes the ADB ... strengthens the strategic ties between its programs and the One Belt One Road initiative to maximize synergy effects and promote Asia's further development," Xiao said at the ADB's annual gathering in Yokohama, eastern Japan.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Nick Macfie)