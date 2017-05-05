BEIJING China's finance minister, Xiao Jie, departed for Japan on Friday afternoon after missing a trilateral meeting with officials from Japan and South Korea, an official in the news department of China's Ministry of Finance said when contacted by Reuters.

The official did not say why Xiao missed the meeting.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said earlier Friday that the Chinese finance minister missed a meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Yokohama due to "important policy issues" at home.

