Oil up on expectations of extended, possibly deeper, output cut
LONDON Oil prices rose on Monday, bolstered by confidence that top exporters will this week agree to extend supply curbs, with suggestions the cuts could even be deepened.
BEIJING China's finance minister, Xiao Jie, departed for Japan on Friday afternoon after missing a trilateral meeting with officials from Japan and South Korea, an official in the news department of China's Ministry of Finance said when contacted by Reuters.
The official did not say why Xiao missed the meeting.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said earlier Friday that the Chinese finance minister missed a meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Yokohama due to "important policy issues" at home.
LONDON The euro surged in morning trade in Europe on Monday after German leader Angela Merkel pointed to a weak euro and extremely loose monetary policy as causes of Germany's large trade surplus.
FRANKFURT Discord between the euro zone's three largest countries is stalling the European Central Bank's efforts to come up with a way to force euro clearing out of London and put it under its watch, three sources told Reuters.