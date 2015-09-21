FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADB says to identify future projects for co-financing with AIIB
September 21, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

ADB says to identify future projects for co-financing with AIIB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao speaks at the ADB 46th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Monday it will identify future projects with co-financing potential with the Chinese-led international development bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Both banks “agreed to start the process to identify ADB’s future projects that AIIB may be able to co-finance”, the ADB said in a statement after a meeting between its president Takehiko Nakao and Jin Liqun, president-designate of AIIB.

Nakao said in the statement the ADB will be happy to share with AIIB its experience and expertise in the region, including support for regional cooperation and integration, sustainable development and climate change.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
