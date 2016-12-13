FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adecco merges Beeline with private equity-controlled IQNavigator
December 13, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 8 months ago

Adecco merges Beeline with private equity-controlled IQNavigator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss Adecco Group is seen at its headquarters in Glattbrugg, Switzerland October 11, 2016.Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss recruitment company Adecco (ADEN.S) said on Tuesday it has spun off its Beeline staffing software business into a new company with private-equity controlled IQNavigator.

Private equity company GTCR will be the majority shareholder in the combined business, with Adecco getting a minority stake, along with $100 million in cash and $30 million as a promissory note.

Beeline Chief Executive Doug Leeby is the CEO of the combined company, which has over 500 employees.

Reporting by John Revill

