Adecco CEO says is confident will achieve 2015 margin target: paper
January 25, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 3 years ago

Adecco CEO says is confident will achieve 2015 margin target: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Adecco’s chief executive said in an interview published on Sunday he believed the staffing firm would hit its margin target for 2015, despite sluggish growth in the euro zone.

“I am still confident that we will achieve the 5.5 percent earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) margin this year,” Adecco Chief Executive Patrick De Maeseneire was quoted as saying in Swiss newspaper Sonntags Zeitung.

“In the United States, the economy is running smoothly. If in Europe GDP grows by at least 1 percent in 2015, it should work with our ambitious margin target.”

A spokesman for Adecco confirmed De Maeseneire’s comments.

Adecco’s target for 2015 is an EBITA margin of above 5.5. percent and an Adecco spokeswoman said this remained unchanged.

Slowing growth in France, Adecco’s biggest market, has been a drag on recent results, although the European Central Bank’s decision this week to pump hundreds of billions of euros in new money into the sagging euro zone economy could provide a boost.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
