Adecco says underlying revenue rises at start of third quarter

ZURICH (Reuters) - Adecco ADEN.VX, the world’ largest temporary staffing company by sales, said on Wednesday underlying revenues rose in the first two months of the third quarter, but sales in September were weaker than usual.

Employment agencies like Adecco and Dutch rival Randstad (RAND.AS) are seen as barometers of economic health since companies tend to hire temporary workers at the start of a recovery when they are reluctant to commit to full-time hiring.

Zurich-based Adecco said in a statement ahead of its investor day that underlying revenues in July and August increased by 5 percent organically and adjusted for trading days.

Adecco cautioned that the seasonal pick-up in its business in September has been slightly weaker than normal, most notably in Germany and France.

Slower economic growth in France, Adecco’s biggest market, has been a drag on recent results. Revenues in France were flat in the second quarter and rose 1 percent in the first three months of the year.

Adecco said its North America business was holding up well.

The company confirmed its target for earnings before income tax and amortisation (EBITA) margin to represent more than 5.5 percent of revenue by 2015. It had an EBITA margin excluding restructuring costs of 4.6 percent in the second quarter.