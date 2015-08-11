FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adecco expects growth in France to pick up: CEO
August 11, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

Adecco expects growth in France to pick up: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Adecco ADEN.VX, the world’s biggest staffing group, expects a growth boost in France, its biggest market, Chief Executive Patrick De Maeseneire told Reuters on Tuesday.

“You will see better growth rates in the quarters to come even. I always said that France would be the last country in Europe to turn positive,” he said after the Swiss group reported second-quarter results that narrowly lagged market expectations.

“If France now further grows in the third quarter and the fourth quarter, we will create some good leverage there, which will also have quite a positive impact on the group and on the group profitability,” he added.

De Maeseneire also said Adecco did not expect its U.S. business to have a “negative development” for the rest of the year, did not intend for now to make any significant acquisitions on the staffing side, and had not been approached by any potential suitors.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

