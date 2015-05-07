Adecco shares tumble as top managers quit

File photo of Patrick De Maeseneire listening during the session 'Winning with Talent' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

BERLIN (Reuters) - Shares in Swiss staffing firm Adecco ADEN.VX tumbled on Thursday after it said both its chief executive and chief financial officer were leaving.

The unexpected announcements of the departures of the two men, who played key roles in expanding the business and boosting its profitability, overshadowed the release of strong results that showed the company’s profit leapt in the first quarter.

Shares in Adecco, which have outperformed the Swiss market so far this year, dropped 6.4 percent to trade at 69.9 Swiss francs by 1022 GMT (5.22 a.m. ET), among the top fallers of leading European shares .FTEU3.

The company said CEO Patrick De Maeseneire would step down at the end of August, while CFO Dominik de Daniel would leave at the end of July.

De Maeseneire, 57, said it was his decision to leave after six years as he wanted to take on new challenges. Adecco said de Daniel, 39, decided to leave after failing to land the CEO job as De Maeseneire’s successor.

“That both the CEO and CFO are jumping ship leaves behind a stale taste,” said a Zurich-based trader. “Both have successfully led the company. That creates uncertainty, and investors hate uncertainty.”

During his six years as CEO, De Maeseneire has helped Adecco grow in the higher-margin professional staffing business and launched a global I.T. platform.

He said he had originally intended to leave towards the end of the year, but had decided to step down in the summer to allow the new CEO to run the budget process which starts in September.

“There is no disagreement whatsoever on the way Dominik and I have run this company or on the strategy we have developed and the way it has been implemented,” he told reporters.

PROFIT JUMPS

Adecco named Alain Dehaze - a 51-year-old Belgian national, who is currently regional head for its biggest market, France - as De Maeseneire’s successor.

“The fact that the board decided for an internal successor stands for continuity,” said Chairman Rolf Doerig.

De Daniel, who joined Adecco in 2006, has been credited with keeping a tight rein on costs to help improve the company’s profitability.

The double departure comes as Adecco reported a forecast-beating 45 percent jump in net profit in the first quarter to 160 million euros ($181.7 million).

This helped the Swiss company post its best-ever earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) margin for a first quarter, of 4.6 percent.

Underlying sales growth excluding currency effects increased to 4 percent, helped by double-digit growth in Italy, Iberia and eastern Europe.

Adecco said it expects revenue growth to continue to accelerate in the second half of the year and confirmed it was on track for an EBITA margin of 5.5 percent this year.

($1 = 0.8806 euros)