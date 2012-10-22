FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singer Adele has baby boy: British media
October 22, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Singer Adele has baby boy: British media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British singer Adele has given birth to a baby boy, British media reported. There was no statement on her official website and her spokesman said “no comment” on Monday in reply to a request for confirmation.

The 24-year-old, whose album “21” topped charts around the world and turned her into one of pop music’s biggest stars, announced she was expecting a child with her partner Simon Konecki in June.

In August she took to Twitter to quash rumors that the couple were married. “I‘m not married...Zzzzzzz” she wrote.

Adele has been in the headlines in recent weeks for singing the theme tune to the latest James Bond movie “Skyfall”. She also co-wrote the track with collaborator Paul Epworth.

Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato

