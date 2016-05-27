FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Adidas sells U.S. apparel firm Mitchell & Ness
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 27, 2016 / 6:53 AM / a year ago

Adidas sells U.S. apparel firm Mitchell & Ness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Adidas logo is pictured at a shirt before the company annual general meeting in the northern Bavarian town of Fuerth near Nuremberg, Germany, May 12, 2016.Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Adidas (ADSGn.DE) said it had agreed to sell U.S. sportswear seller Mitchell & Ness, resulting in a one-time gain in a the low to medium double-digit million euro range.

The German group said in a statement on Friday it would re-invest the proceeds of the sale into its "Creating the New" strategy.

"Nostalgia headwear and apparel is not core to this strategy and the sale of Mitchell & Ness will allow us to reduce complexity and pursue our target consumer more aggressively with our core brands," Adidas said in a statement on Friday.

The buyer is a newly formed entity primarily owned by U.S. private equity firm Juggernaut Capital Partners.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.