Adidas sees currency risk to 2015 goals, Russia worry
March 5, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 4 years ago

Adidas sees currency risk to 2015 goals, Russia worry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany (Reuters) - German sportswear company Adidas (ADSGn.DE) said weak emerging market currencies threatened its 2015 targets, noting that the Ukraine crisis and its impact on the Russian ruble added “considerable risk” to results.

“The currency situation, as it is right now, represents a significant risk to the achievement of our goals,” Chief Executive Herbert Hainer was due to tell a news conference, according to the text of his speech.

“We cannot ignore the significant weakness of the Russian ruble since the beginning of the year as well as the current uncertainty in the region, both of which have added considerable risk to our results in euros.”

Adidas has set targets for 2015 sales of 17 billion euros ($23.4 billion) and an operating margin of 11 percent, both looking ambitious given a margin target of 8.5-9 percent for 2014 and 2013 sales falling 3 percent to 14.5 billion euros.

Chief Financial Officer Robin Stalker said Adidas expected foreign exchange effects to have a mid single-digit percentage point hit to sales growth in 2014 and to cut operating profit by 150-250 million euros.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Ludwig Burger

