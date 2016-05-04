FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adidas to close Neo stores in Europe
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 4, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

Adidas to close Neo stores in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Adidas logo is pictured after the annual news conference at the compnay's headquarters in the northern Bavarian town of Herzogenaurach, near Nuremberg, Germany, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN (Reuters) - German sportswear company Adidas (ADSGn.DE) will close 16 stores in Europe for its teen brand Neo, focusing instead on offering its products through wholesale partners in the region, Chief Executive Herbert Hainer said on Wednesday.

While its own Neo stores have helped Adidas test new ways of engaging with young consumers, it has been more successful at selling Neo products through wholesale channels, Hainer told a conference call for journalists.

Hainer said the decision would not affect the some 2,000 Neo stores its franchise partners operates in China, adding that Neo sales, which reached 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion) in 2015, jumped another 60 percent in the first quarter.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.