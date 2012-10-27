Reebok eyes sales rebound in 2013: magazine

A security guard walks outside the world headquarters for Reebok in Canton, Massachusetts August 3, 2005. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BERLIN (Reuters) - German sporting goods maker Adidas AG’s (ADSGn.DE) struggling Reebok brand expects sales to rebound next year, German magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday, citing Chief Marketing Officer Matt O‘Toole.

“Orders for 2013 are looking good,” the magazine quoted O‘Toole as saying in an interview. “We’re expecting noticeable growth” in sales.

Global sales at Reebok slumped 16 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2012, Wirtschaftswoche said. That performance contrasts sharply with the rest of the Adidas group, which expects overall sales to rise nearly 10 percent to about 14.5 billion euros ($18.75 billion) in 2012.

“Our business with training apparel and shoes is growing at double-digit (rates) this year, lifestyle products are also picking up,” O‘Toole told Wirtschaftswoche.

Reebok plans to open 20 “Fitness Hub” stores worldwide next year, he was quoted as saying.

($1 = 0.7733 euros)