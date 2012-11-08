Adidas in talks to sell ice hockey business

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German sports apparel company Adidas (ADSGn.DE) has been approached by several parties interested in buying its ice hockey business, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“I can confirm that we are engaged in discussions but no decision has been made,” Herbert Hainer told analysts after the group reported third-quarter results.

The ice hockey business is currently suffering at the moment from a lockout at the National Hockey League, which threatens to wipe out the entire season, as owners and players row over a labor deal.