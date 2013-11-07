FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adidas CEO says making progress on 2015 targets
November 7, 2013 / 9:12 AM / 4 years ago

Adidas CEO says making progress on 2015 targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German sports apparel group Adidas (ADSGn.DE) is making progress on its most important 2015 targets, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“While I am disappointed we had to reduce our 2013 full year guidance in September, on balance, we continue to make good progress on our most important Route 2015 strategic initiatives,” Herbert Hainer said in a presentation after the group reported third-quarter results.

He also said the Reebok brand would show sales growth for the year as a whole and that its golf business, hit by wet weather so far this year, would have a “solid” fourth quarter.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan

