HERZOGENAURACH, Germany (Reuters) - - Sportswear company Adidas is aiming to maintain soccer sales at around 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in 2013 despite the absence of a major international tournament this year, CEO Herbert Hainer told a news conference on Tuesday.

Adidas said earlier that it expected sales from its soccer division to reach 2 billion euros next year when Brazil hosts the World Cup.

($1 = 0.7492 euros)