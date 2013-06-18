Adidas sees record soccer sales in World Cup year 2014

A giant soccer ball is seen in front of the main entrance of the Adidas building in Landersheim near Strasbourg March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany (Reuters) - German sportswear group Adidas (ADSGn.DE) expects record sales from its soccer division of 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in 2014 when the World Cup is played in Brazil, the company said on Tuesday.

That figure is an increase on sales of more than 1.7 billion euros from the division in 2012, company officials said. Adidas is a sponsor of the World Cup and will supply match balls, kit for referees and volunteers in Brazil.

“The FIFA World Cup is the perfect stage to showcase our company, our brands and our products,” Adidas CEO Herbert Hainer told reporters at the company’s headquarters in southern Germany.