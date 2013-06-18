FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adidas sees record soccer sales in World Cup year 2014
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 18, 2013 / 12:28 PM / in 4 years

Adidas sees record soccer sales in World Cup year 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A giant soccer ball is seen in front of the main entrance of the Adidas building in Landersheim near Strasbourg March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany (Reuters) - German sportswear group Adidas (ADSGn.DE) expects record sales from its soccer division of 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in 2014 when the World Cup is played in Brazil, the company said on Tuesday.

That figure is an increase on sales of more than 1.7 billion euros from the division in 2012, company officials said. Adidas is a sponsor of the World Cup and will supply match balls, kit for referees and volunteers in Brazil.

“The FIFA World Cup is the perfect stage to showcase our company, our brands and our products,” Adidas CEO Herbert Hainer told reporters at the company’s headquarters in southern Germany.

Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Anthony Barker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.