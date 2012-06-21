Adidas CEO says not interested in Nike's Umbro

Adidias logos are seen on the company's building in Landersheim near Strasbourg March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

WARSAW (Reuters) - Adidas is not interested in buying soccer brand Umbro from owner Nike, the German sportswear group’s chief executive said on Thursday.

“We are already the market leader in football, we do not need another brand,” Herbert Hainer told journalists in Warsaw after Adidas increased its outlook for soccer sales in 2012.

Nike last month put its Cole Haan and Umbro brands up for sale in order to focus on its core namesake, Jordan, Converse and Hurley brands.