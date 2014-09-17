FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adidas shares up on report hedge funds eye stake
#Hedge Funds - Americas
September 17, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

Adidas shares up on report hedge funds eye stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares in sportwearmaker Adidas rose 1.7 percent to the top of the German blue-chip DAX index on Wednesday following a magazine report saying that hedge funds were considering purchasing stake in the company.

Adidas was not immediately available for comment on the summary of a report to appear in Germany’s manager magazin, which cited unnamed sources.

The hedge funds include Third Point, run by Daniel Loeb, Knight Vinke, run by Eric Knight, and TCI, run by Chris Hohn, the magazine said.

Adidas shares were up 1.4 percent to 59.55 euros by 0832 GMT, leading a 0.35 percent rise in the DAX.

The funds will seek radical changes in management, the report said.

Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

