FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Swiss biotech firm ADIENNE says plans IPO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
September 12, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Swiss biotech firm ADIENNE says plans IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss biotechnology firm ADIENNE said on Monday it plans to seek a listing on Switzerland's bourse in an initial public offering.

"The proceeds from the planned IPO would further support the ongoing Phase II/III FDA and EMA registrative clinical trial of Begelomab for steroid-resistant acute Graft-versus-Host Disease, the scale up (of) the group's manufacturing, our commercialization capabilities ahead of the launch of Begelomab and the other trials of our clinical and preclinical development programs," Chairman and President Antonio Francesco Di Naro said in a statement.

"I plan to retain a clear majority stake in the Company and will remain fully committed to develop ADIENNE into the next phase of its corporate development."

Lugano, Switzerland-based ADIENNE said Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Jefferies International Limited are acting as global coordinators and joint book-runners with Bank am Bellevue co-lead manager.

It did not release a timeline for the planned floatation or expectations of how it hopes to earn from the IPO.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.