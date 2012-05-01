ADM earnings drop, but beat estimates; shares rise

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co’s (ADM.N) fiscal third-quarter earnings topped analysts’ expectations, and the giant agribusiness company said it was “encouraged” by forecasts for large U.S. crop plantings.

Ingredients company Corn Products International’s CPO.N earnings also topped expectations. The company said it implemented price increases to help cover high raw material costs.

ADM’s shares rose 5.4 percent, or $1.67, to $32.50 in early New York Stock Exchange trading.

Corn prices have stayed strong this year due to solid global demand and expectations for supplies to remain tight in the United States until the autumn harvest.

Farmers are expected to plant the biggest corn crop in 75 years to take advantage of the high prices, which in turn can benefit grain processors and traders such as ADM because they have more products following the harvest.

“Planting is under way in North America, and we’re encouraged by the projected corn and soybean acreage,” ADM Chief Executive Patricia Woertz said.

Decatur, Illinois-based ADM, one of the world’s largest grain traders and processors, is one of four large players that dominate business in agricultural markets. The others are Bunge Ltd (BG.N), Cargill Inc CARG.UL and Louis Dreyfus.

Grains companies are paying close attention to planting as U.S. corn supplies are projected to stay at their lowest level since the mid 1990s until the next harvest. Inventories were drained by demand and hot, dry weather that hurt last year’s harvest.

ADM said low U.S. crop inventories caused its North American grain export volumes to fall in the quarter that ended March 31, hurting profits.

“Global supplies of corn and soybeans should tighten up until the North American harvest,” ADM said.

Yet, merchandising operations in the Black Sea region and other international areas saw “good volumes and margins,” helping lift profits in ADM’s agricultural services segment 4.7 percent from a year earlier to $179 million, according to the company.

WEAK ETHANOL, OILSEED MARGINS

ADM reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $399 million, or 60 cents a share, down 31 percent from $578 million, or 86 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring costs and other adjustments, profit was 78 cents per share.

That beat analysts’ average forecast of 59 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Corn processing profit fell 36 percent to $130 million. Ethanol margins remained weak “amid excess industry production that lessened through the quarter,” ADM said.

The decline in profits also reflected the close of a 30-million gallon per year ethanol dry mill in Walhalla, North Dakota, according to ADM.

Oilseed processing profit fell 23 percent to $395 million. Margins were poor in Europe but improved in North and South America, the company said.

CUTTING COSTS

ADM has been trying to cut costs to stay competitive with its rivals, with the sector feeling broad pressure from volatile global markets and poor margins for soy crushing.

In January, the company announced its first ever global workforce reduction, eliminating about 1,000 jobs, or 3 percent of its employees.

Facing high raw materials costs, Westchester, Illinois-based Corn Products International said it implemented “appropriate price increase to cover higher raw materials costs.”

Net profit was $94.2 million, or $1.21 per share, compared with $153.6 million, or $1.97 per share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, the company earned $1.26 per share.

Analysts, on an average, expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, on revenue of $1.59 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.