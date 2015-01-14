Adobe plans up to $2 billion share buyback

Adobe company logos are seen in this picture illustration taken in Vienna July 9, 2013. Picture taken July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

(Reuters) - Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE.O) said it would buyback up to $2 billion of its shares through the end of fiscal 2017.

The company’s shares rose 2.2 percent to $71.50 in extended trading on Wednesday.

Adobe said authority of its previous buyback program of up to $2 billion through fiscal 2015 has been exhausted.

The company reported a 3 percent rise in revenue in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 28, helped by higher subscription sales of its Creative Cloud suite.