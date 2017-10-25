ISS largely throws weight behind ADP in proxy battle with Ackman

BOSTON (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm ISS on Wednesday largely threw its weight behind Automatic Data Processing Inc, recommending that shareholders vote for management’s directors because activist investor William Ackman failed to make a case to replace three directors.

FILE PHOTO: Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital, speaks at the Wall Street Journal Digital Conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S., October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

“The dissident made the case that additional shareholder oversight on the board would be beneficial,” ISS wrote. “However, the dissident case is not sufficiently compelling to justify replacing three directors who have presided over a period of strong long-term TSR (total share returns including dividends).”

ISS said shareholders should withhold voting for ADP director Eric Fast.