Ackman's Pershing Square loses ADP challenge: sources
November 7, 2017 / 11:06 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Ackman's Pershing Square loses ADP challenge: sources

(Reuters) - William Ackman’s activist hedge fund Pershing Square lost its bid on Tuesday to win seats on the board of Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP.O), according to sources that have seen a preliminary shareholder voting tally.

William 'Bill' Ackman, CEO and Portfolio Manager of Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Pershing Square did not get any of its three nominees, including Ackman, elected to ADP’s board, according to the sources.

ADP and Pershing Square did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

