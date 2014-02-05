FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Payroll processor ADP's profit rises 8 percent
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 5, 2014 / 5:26 PM / 4 years ago

Payroll processor ADP's profit rises 8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP.O) reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly profit due to higher revenue from its payroll-processing business as the U.S. job market improves.

Net earnings from continuing operations rose to $377 million, or 78 cents per share, in the second fiscal quarter, ended December 31, from $352 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose about 9 percent to $2.98 billion.

(This story was corrected to fix date of ending of fiscal quarter in second paragraph.)

Reporting by Neha Dimri and Varun Aggarwal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.