ADT faces skeptics as it expands security offerings to businesses

A security sign for ADT is seen outside a home in Port Washington, New York, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

New York (Reuters) - ADT Corp ADT.N dominates sales of home security monitoring in the United States, its shares are up 27 percent since March and the size of its business market is tripling, as a non-compete agreement with its former parent expired this week.

Yet, investors have shorted more than 20 percent of ADT’s shares, betting that despite the company’s recent performance and widely known brand name, it will be crushed by competition from telecommunications companies and the rise of home-networking with web-enabled cameras and sensors that can send alerts to smartphones.

“It’s definitely a very polarized stock,” said Stifel Nicolaus analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum, who rates ADT a “hold.”

ADT, which has a market value of $6.2 billion, reported $849 million in total revenue in its most recent reported quarter, up 1.9 percent year on year. It claims 6.4 million customers, roughly as many as when it split from Tyco International TYC.N two years ago.

Monday’s expiration of the Tyco agreement, which restricted ADT to selling to businesses with locations of 7,500 square feet or less, allows ADT to expand to larger firms.

ADT has described this as a tripling of its business market opportunity, to at least $7.5 billion from $2.5 billion, which could provide a new leg of growth beyond its burglary, fire and other home protection services.

Jeff Kessler, an analyst at Imperial Capital who has covered the security industry for 30 years, said the total available market for such commercial sales is even larger than ADT suggests.

“If ADT does not take advantage of this, it’s shame on them for not executing,” Kessler said.

Kessler said succeeding in the commercial expansion could help the stock “because it would bring in some of these larger funds that are a little bit skeptical of ADT now but are doing a lot of due diligence on the company.”

That hesitance stems largely from pressure from AT&T (T.N), Comcast (CMCSA.O) and other goliaths in the telecommunications industry that now sell home security.

Telecommunications companies are taking more than 20 percent of new subscribers in the professionally monitored security market, according to market research firm Parks Associates, even though many big firms only started selling widely in the past few years.

Google’s (GOOGL.O) purchase of Nest Labs, maker of smart thermostats and smoke alarms, symbolizes another threat to ADT: tech companies expanding “Connected Home” product offerings that could evolve to security.

“I think a lot of it is out of (ADT‘s) control,” said Morningstar analyst Jim Krapfel. “There’s only so much they can do to combat this trend.”

Krapfel said fair value for ADT’s stock price is $27; the shares closed on Tuesday at $35.46. He regards the new commercial opportunity as “incremental”: “I don’t see it as a game-changer for the company to spearhead faster growth.”

As a skeptic of the stock, Krapfel has company. ADT is one of the five most-shorted stocks by percentage of shares outstanding of S&P 500 companies, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Yet some investors are gaining confidence in ADT, whose shares trade at about the same level as when it separated from Tyco.

According to analysts, ADT loses money when it installs a residential system and only recoups its investment after at least three years. But thereafter, profit margins on the subscription service are huge, making it critical for ADT to retain customers for long periods.

So analysts pointed to a recent drop in ADT’s customer attrition rate as encouraging.

ADT also is seizing on the home automation trend with its ADT Pulse product, a higher-end service that includes remote climate and lighting control. Pulse represented roughly half the company’s new customers in its most recent quarter.

Drew Weitz, a portfolio manager at Weitz Investment Management in Omaha, Nebraska, which owns 1.96 million shares, supports ADT’s focus on the Pulse product, because it generates more revenue per customer, who are also more likely to keep the service.

“We gravitate toward subscription-oriented businesses with good cash flow and ADT checks both those boxes,” Weitz said.