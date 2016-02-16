FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apollo Global Management nears deal to buy ADT Corp: source
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 16, 2016 / 2:31 AM / 2 years ago

Apollo Global Management nears deal to buy ADT Corp: source

Greg Roumeliotis

1 Min Read

A security sign for ADT is seen outside a home in Port Washington, New York, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Private-equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO.N) is nearing a deal to acquire ADT Corp ADT.N and combine it with another security company Apollo already owns, Protection 1, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The price could not be immediately learned, though given the company’s current market value, the deal will likely value ADT at more than $10 billion, including debt.

The deal could be announced as early as Tuesday, the source added.

Reuters earlier reported Apollo Global had also participated in the auction for Fresh Market Inc TFM.O, a U.S. specialty grocery retailer that has been exploring a sale.

ADT was spun off from Tyco international TYC.N in 2012.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the deal on Monday.

Apollo Global declined to comment on the report while ADT Corp was not available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Parikshit Mishra; Editing by Bill Rigby and Gopakumar Warrier

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.