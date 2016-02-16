Apollo Global to buy security services provider ADT Corp

(Reuters) - Electronic security services provider ADT Corp ADT.N said it had agreed to be acquired by funds affiliated with private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) for $7 billion.

ADT shares rose 45 percent to $39 in premarket trading on Tuesday, but were below the cash offer price of $42.

The offer price represents a premium of about 56 percent to ADT’s Friday close.

ADT had 166 million diluted shares outstanding as of Dec. 31.