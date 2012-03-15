FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adtran cuts 1st-quarter revenue outlook
March 15, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 6 years

Adtran cuts 1st-quarter revenue outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Network communications gear maker Adtran Inc (ADTN.O) cuts its first-quarter sales outlook, hurt by a delay in orders from a customer and slower start to seasonal buying by some carriers.

In the current quarter, the company expects to post sales between $130 million and $135 million.

The company had forecast current-quarter sales to stay flat at fourth-quarter levels. It posted revenue of $175.3 million in the fourth quarter.

Excluding items, the company expects to earn 22 cents a share to 25 cents a share in the first quarter.

Adtran expects its adjusted earnings to get hit by 2 cents a share due to its acquisition of Bluesocket Inc and the planned acquisition of Nokia Siemens Networks’ broadband access business.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 44 cents a share, on revenue of $174.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Adtran shares closed at $31.17 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair

