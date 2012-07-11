FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adtran sees weak third quarter revenue; shares plunge
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
July 11, 2012 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

Adtran sees weak third quarter revenue; shares plunge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Network gear maker Adtran Inc (ADTN.O) said it expects the slowing economy to hurt third-quarter revenue, sending its shares down to a two-year low.

The company, which reported lower-than-expected second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, said it expects third-quarter revenue to be flat to slightly up on a sequential basis.

“During the quarter it has become apparent that customer sentiment in the current environment from an economic and regulatory perspective has deteriorated,” a company executive said on a post-earnings call on Wednesday.

Analysts are expecting Adtran to report third-quarter revenue of $221.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also expects third-quarter gross margins to be flat on a sequential basis.

Network gear makers have been facing slowing demand for their products as telecom carrier customers cut spending amid a sluggish U.S. economy and weakness in Europe.

Adtran’s rivals include Alcatel-Lucent SA ALU.N, Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O), Ciena Corp CIEN.O and Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR.N).

Adtran, which counts Qwest Communications, AT&T (T.N) and Verizon (VZ.N) among its customers, on Tuesday reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share, on revenue of $184 million.

Analysts expected adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue of $190.3 million for the second quarter.

Shares of Adtran, which has lost a third of its value in the last year, were down 16 percent at $22.95 in midday trade on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Shubham Singhal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.