Advance Auto Parts quarterly revenue falls 4.8 percent

(Reuters) - U.S. auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP.N) reported a 4.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue as it grapples with "service shortfalls" and the unavailability of parts, sending the company's shares down more than 6 percent premarket.

The company said comparable store sales fell 4.1 percent in the second quarter, compared with a 1 percent rise a year earlier, due to store closures last year and as it works to consolidate its Carquest stores.

"Our second quarter results were not acceptable," Chief Executive Tom Greco said. " ... We are taking decisive actions to deliver near-term improvement."

The company, which sells products such as batteries, air fresheners and engine parts, makes more money from service stations than from sales directly to consumers at its more than 5,000 stores.

Advance Auto Parts got the Carquest chain of stores when it bought General Parts International Inc in 2014. The company consolidated or closed 121 Carquest stores this year through mid-July.

That, along with closures and consolidation at other chains, brought the company's total store count down to 5,192 as of July 16 from 5,293 on Jan. 2.

Activist investor Starboard Value LP, which took a stake in Advance Auto Parts in September last year, had said at the time that the company has underperformed its peers AutoZone Inc (AZO.N) and O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY.O).

Advance Auto Parts' revenue fell to $2.26 billion in the quarter ended July 16 from $2.37 billion a year earlier.

Net income dropped to $124.6 million, or $1.68 per share, from about $150 million, or $2.03 per share.

The Roanoke, Virginia-based company earned $1.90 per share on an adjusted basis.

Analysts on an average had expected the company to earn $2.12 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Up to Monday's close, shares had risen 11.5 percent this year.