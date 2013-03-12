FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AMD to sell and lease back Austin, Texas, campus to raise cash
March 12, 2013 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

AMD to sell and lease back Austin, Texas, campus to raise cash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A new AMD Opteron 6000 series processor is seen on a motherboard during a product launch in Taipei April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc agreed to sell and lease back its campus in Austin, Texas, to raise $164 million in cash and fund its chipmaking business as it diversifies beyond the struggling PC industry into new markets.

AMD said that following the sale of its “Lone Star Campus” to an affiliate of Spear Street Capital, it would enter into a 12-year lease to continue its operations there.

The sale of the campus comes as the company and its larger rival, Intel Corp, struggle with slowing personal computer sales.

AMD said it expected its first-quarter results to include proceeds of the deal and a special charge of about $50 million for the difference between the sale proceeds and the carry value of the property.

With the growing popularity of Apple Inc’s iPad and other tablets sapping demand for PCs, AMD, one of Silicon Valley’s oldest chipmakers, has laid off engineers while looking for new markets for its products.

AMD sold and leased back its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California, in 1998.

Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
