AMD says third-quarter revenue fell more than expected
October 11, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

AMD says third-quarter revenue fell more than expected

Noel Randewich

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.N said its third-quarter revenue likely fell 10 percent from the previous quarter as a troubled global economy and growing preference for tablets slams the PC industry.

AMD, which competes against Intel Corp (INTC.O), said third-quarter gross margins would be about 31 percent, less than the 44 percent previously expected, because of lower prices and a write-down of $100 million due lower-than-expected demand for some products.

AMD previously expected its third-quarter revenue to fall 1 percent from the second quarter, plus or minus 3 percent.

AMD shares fell 7.8 percent in after hours trading to $2.95 after closing 1.59 percent higher at $3.20.

Reporting By Noel Randewich. Editing by Andre Grenon

