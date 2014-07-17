FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Organizer of largest U.S. fashion trade show explores sale - sources
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 17, 2014 / 10:40 PM / 3 years ago

Exclusive: Organizer of largest U.S. fashion trade show explores sale - sources

Liana B. Baker

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Privately held U.S. event marketing company Advanstar, which puts on trade shows in industries such as fashion and healthcare, is exploring a sale that could fetch more than $900 million, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Advanstar is working with investment banks Goldman Sachs Group and Moelis & Co to assist with efforts to find a buyer, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is not public.

The company is best known for putting on twice a year in Las Vegas the Magic fashion trade show, the largest U.S. fashion convention.

Advanstar is controlled by hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group and private equity firms Ares Management LP and Veronis Suhler Stevenson. Advanstar also owns trade magazines and websites focused on areas such as dental products and veterinary services.

News of the sale comes a year after Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp purchased Nielsen Expositions, the trade show arm of Nielsen Holdings for $950 million.

Advanstar generates roughly $95 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and could sell for roughly 10 times that amount, one of the people said.

Representatives from Goldman Sachs and Moelis declined to comment while representatives from Advanstar, Anchorage and Ares did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.