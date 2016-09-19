FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

Taiwan's Advantech says U.S. trade probe under control

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's Advantech Co on Monday said it is looking into measures to deal with a U.S. International Trade Commission probe into a small amount of products it sold with software provided by German-based 3S-Smart Software Solutions.

The company, which provides business-to-business equipment for use in industrial automation, is reviewing its business with 3S-Smart Software, which is the main focus of the probe, Advantech spokeswoman Jill Su said.

The U.S. ITC on Wednesday said it would launch an investigation into Advantech and its U.S. subsidiary, as well as 3S-Smart, over certain industrial control system software products following a complaint filed by Rockwell Automation Inc.

"It is already under control," Su said, adding that the issue involved only eight units of a component Advantech produced for use in industrial equipment.

The units included 3S-Smart's software, which was custom made for a U.S.-based customer and the affected value was less than $10,000, she said.

Advantech had already halted the sale of the units.

Advantech's share price was down 0.6 percent on Monday, but fell as much as 1.7 percent in early trade, after the island's financial markets were shut Sept. 15-16 for holidays.

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Stephen Coates

