FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Havas's BETC, Universal team up on new record label
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
September 25, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Havas's BETC, Universal team up on new record label

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The ad agency that used tunes by Britain’s Chemical Brothers electronic dance band as the soundtrack for Air France commercials is teaming up with music giant Universal to create a joint new label, POP records.

BETC POP, owned by French international agency Havas, is partnering in the new record label that will come under the Polydor division of Universal, it was announced in Paris.

“A modern ad agency should be able to offer a lot more than just consulting and traditional campaigns; it should be a media, a producer and an audience generator in itself,” BETC co-founder Remi Babinet said in a statement received by Reuters on Friday.

“This will be central for BETC’s development over the coming years,” Babinet added.

The statement added that the collaboration demonstrates a wish by Universal and BETC to “challenge the traditional models of the music industry”.

Eric Lelievre, Polydor general manager, is quoted as saying: “The teams at Polydor are constantly reinventing themselves to stay on top of a music industry in transformation. We are very proud to welcome BETC POP and this new pop-themed record label.”

BETC has been involved in a series of campaigns that have relied heavily on material from pop artists, including the Air France ads featuring music by The Chemical Brothers and a Lacoste campaign with music by Disclosure.

Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.