TV ad prices up by single digits as upfronts end

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The big four broadcast television networks are wrapping up their advanced selling season for fall programming with single-digit price increases from advertisers, people familiar with the negotiations said on Tuesday.

CBS, the most-watched U.S. network, and No. 2 Fox led with 8 to 9 percent higher prices than a year ago, said the sources who asked not to be named because the talks are still ongoing.

ABC, which slipped to last place this year based on same-day viewing among the 18- to 49-year-old age group prized by advertisers, secured price hikes in the 6 to 8 percent range. NBC, the last-place network overall, won 5.5 to 6.5 percent increases.

Industry analysts had expected price increases to run below the 12 percent gain a year earlier, in part due to a less optimistic economic outlook. Barclays Capital had projected CBS would see a 10 percent increase, with Fox close behind at 9 percent. ABC and NBC were expected to be up 8 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

Of the four networks, ABC has completed its deals for the annual “upfront” period, when they sell up to 75 to 85 percent of advertising time for the fall season, sources familiar with the negotiations said. NBC, Fox and CBS are close to completing their sales.

The volume of sales for Walt Disney Co-owned ABC was about same as last year, a person familiar with the negotiations said.

All four networks unveiled their 2012-13 prime-time schedules in May, previewing new TV shows for advertisers, affiliates and critics.

CBS, a unit of CBS Corp, has sold most of its upfront inventory, one source said. The network has only a few deals with smaller agencies left to close.

CBS sold 2 to 3 percentage points less primetime inventory at the upfronts than it did last year, in line with analyst predictions for all broadcasters, the source said.

Typically, networks hold back more inventory when they think they may get higher prices later during the “scatter” market.

With the price increases, the total dollar amount collected by CBS during the upfronts will be about the same or slightly higher than a year ago when final deals are closed.

The standout sectors were retail, financial services, technology, telecom and quick-service restaurants, the source said.

CBS has ranked as the No. 1 network for years with hits including “NCIS” and “The Big Bang Theory,” and has less work to do than other networks to freshen its lineup.

Spokespeople at the networks had no comment.

Broadcasters are betting heavily on comedies for the fall season to boost ratings. At their upfront previews, 16 of the 36 new scripted shows at the big four networks were comedies.

ABC and NBC made the most significant changes to their schedules.

Two of the ABC’s new dramas, “666 Park Avenue” and “The Last Resort,” received positive buzz from media buyers who attended ABC’s upfront presentation. The network will debut 10 new shows.

NBC, owned by Comcast Corp added 16 new shows to its lineup, the largest number of any network. Among the highlights was “Animal Practice,” a sitcom set in a veterinary clinic. The network has lurked in the ratings basement for years, but rose to third this past season among 18- to 49-year olds with a lift from the Super Bowl.

News Corp’s Fox added three sitcoms and two dramas, but its biggest news was new “X-Factor” judges Britney Spears and Demi Lovato. Fox also drew applause for luring veteran Hollywood star Kevin Bacon to TV for the first time for new serial-killer drama “The Following.”

CBS, with the strongest current schedule, added just four new shows. The best-received were “Vegas,” a new period drama starring Dennis Quaid in 1960s-era Las Vegas, and “Partners,” its lone new sitcom from the original creators of hit comedy “Will & Grace” which also has a similar straight/gay buddy relationship as its theme.