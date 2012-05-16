Advisers move toward alternative investments-study

(Reuters) - Some U.S. financial advisers are steering away from traditional investments and looking to alternative portfolio allocations as their clients are more willing to take on risk, a study released on Wednesday showed.

Nearly half of the 163 advisers surveyed said they are “ambivalent” about the benefits of the traditional 60-40 mix of stocks and bonds to achieve performance, according to the study by Boston-based Natixis Global Asset Management.

About twice as many advisers, 46 percent, believe that new approaches in portfolio diversification are needed, versus 22 percent who prefer the status quo, the surveyed showed.

The Natixis study was based on a March survey conducted by London-based CoreData Research. Advisers polled came from 150 advisory firms that manage a combined $670 billion in assets.

The push for alternative investment strategies is shared by both relative neophytes and veteran advisers for a broad range of clients. Half of advisers with 15 or fewer years of experience agreed with taking a non-traditional approach to investing, as did 43 percent of those with 15 or more years of experience, the study found.

Those advisers see a need for alternative investment strategies not just for their high-net-worth clients, but also for their mass-market clients or those with around $300,000 in investable assets, the study said.

“Financial advisers are looking for new solutions,” Natixis top executive John Hailer said.