AdvisorHUB founder sentenced to 18 months in prison for tax evasion
September 18, 2015 / 9:42 PM / 2 years ago

AdvisorHUB founder sentenced to 18 months in prison for tax evasion

Elizabeth Dilts

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Andrew Parish, founder of broker gossip website AdvisorHUB, was sentenced on Friday to 18 months in prison for not paying federal employment taxes for his workers at a separate business in 2009, according to court filings.

Parish, 40, pleaded guilty in May to one count of failing to turn over employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Ohio.

Parish, reached by phone, declined to comment.

According to the IRS, Parish issued paychecks to a majority of Axiom Consulting Group’s employees from January to March in 2009 that withheld federal employment taxes that he never turned over to the tax agency.

In addition to time in prison and a $10,000 fine, Judge James Graham ordered Parish to pay the IRS $341,336.46, the total amount of taxes the IRS missed out on collecting. The sentencing document also mentioned mental health counseling and cooperation with the IRS.

AdvisorHUB has been called the New York Post of financial trade publications, and focuses on wealth managers and brokerages. Reuters reported last year that Parish previously attempted to use his website to sell information about readers to major Wall Street securities brokerages.

Editing by Jonathan Oatis

