6 months ago
Advisory Board, hedge fund Elliott enter standstill agreement
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
March 3, 2017 / 3:15 PM / 6 months ago

Advisory Board, hedge fund Elliott enter standstill agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp said on Friday it had entered into a standstill agreement with U.S. healthcare services company Advisory Board Co.

Elliott Associates, a unit of Elliott Management, disclosed an 8.3 percent stake in Advisory Board in January, calling the stock "undervalued". The stake makes Elliott the company's largest shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Advisory Board Co provides research and software tools as well as consulting services to healthcare and education companies.

Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

