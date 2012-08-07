FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aecom profit falls
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 7, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

Aecom profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Engineering and design company Aecom Technology Corp’s (ACM.N) third-quarter profit missed analysts’ estimates as demand for its management support services slowed.

Revenue at the management support services segment, which provides direct support services for the U.S. Army, fell 9 percent to $248.7 million. The segment accounted for 12 percent of total revenue of $2.10 billion.

The net income fell to $69.4 million, or 63 cents per share, from $73.8 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

The number of outstanding shares fell 7 percent in the third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 64 cents per share on revenue of $2.09 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s stock closed at $15.98 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.