AEG's Anschutz says was unlikely to sell business all along

Philip Anschutz of Anschutz Entertainment Group watches the Los Angeles Lakers play the Boston Celtics during Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball championship in Los Angeles, June 10, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Billionaire Philip Anschutz said on Thursday he had been unlikely all along to sell his sports and entertainment conglomerate AEG, after scrapping the deal amid reports that bids came in lower than expected.

Anschutz, in a rare news conference, also said AEG Chief Executive Tim Leiweke decided to leave the company as part of that sale process. He added that Leiweke was always on the hunt for new deals and that AEG needed “to get back to our business.”