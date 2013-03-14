FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AEG's Anschutz says was unlikely to sell business all along
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 14, 2013 / 8:45 PM / in 5 years

AEG's Anschutz says was unlikely to sell business all along

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Philip Anschutz of Anschutz Entertainment Group watches the Los Angeles Lakers play the Boston Celtics during Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball championship in Los Angeles, June 10, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Billionaire Philip Anschutz said on Thursday he had been unlikely all along to sell his sports and entertainment conglomerate AEG, after scrapping the deal amid reports that bids came in lower than expected.

Anschutz, in a rare news conference, also said AEG Chief Executive Tim Leiweke decided to leave the company as part of that sale process. He added that Leiweke was always on the hunt for new deals and that AEG needed “to get back to our business.”

Reporting by Ronald Grover; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.